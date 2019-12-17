Nicky Henson Died at 74 After 19 Years of Cancer Battle

 
 

Confirming the passing of the 'Downton Abbey' and 'EastEnders' star was actor and playwright Ian Ogilvy, who wrote on Facebook that his oldest and dearest friend has gone.

AceShowbiz - British actor Nicky Henson, who appeared in TV shows including "Downton Abbey", "Fawlty Towers" and "EastEnders", has died aged 74.

News of his death after a 19-year battle with cancer was confirmed on Monday, December 16, by his friend, actor and playwright Ian Ogilvy, who wrote on Facebook, "After an illness which started twenty years ago, and which was born with great fortitude and good humour, my oldest and dearest friend, my mate Nicky Henson, has gone."

Henson was most well known for playing Charles Grigg in the first and fourth seasons of period drama "Downton Abbey", Jack Edwards on soap "EastEnders" and guest Mr Johnson in "Fawlty Towers". In the episode, Mr Johnson found himself getting in trouble with John Cleese's Basil Fawlty after trying to sneak a girl into his room.

Despite his lengthy career, which also included a host of theatre roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, Henson always joked that his tombstone would probably read, "Here lies Nicky Henson - he was in one episode of 'Fawlty Towers'."

His death comes after a lengthy battle with cancer. He first had an operation to remove half his colon and a third of his stomach, before a scan a few years later showed another tumour. It later emerged that he actually had two gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTS) tumours in his stomach, not one as first thought, both of which had to be removed.

He also developed prostate cancer during the treatment for which he got kidney stones, which he described as "agony" and "the worst part of the whole thing."

But Henson did his best to remain positive throughout his health struggles, and credited his nearest and dearest for supporting him during the tough times.

He's survived by wife Marguerite, three sons and four grandchildren.

