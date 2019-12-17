 
 

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Instagram
Music

Aside from proclaiming his chance of heart, the 'Betrayed' rapper takes to his Instagram Story to apologize to his Chinese fans for having to cut his performances short.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lil Xan has backtracked after shocking fans with an announcement that he's "quitting" the rap industry.

On Friday, December 13, the rapper shared a post on his Instagram Story, writing: "I give up rapping and I am solely gonna give attention to transferring ahead with the Xanarchy clothes line and model (too)."

But just 24 hours later it seemed the 23-year-old had changed his mind. Alongside an unrelated video of a table full of food in China, where he's currently performing, Xan wrote: "Sorry to get your hopes up I'm not quitting haterszzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz."

Elsewhere on his Instagram Story, Xan apologised to his Chinese fans after having to cut his performances in the country short when he fell ill.

"China, I'm sorry I couldn't finished the shows. I got very sick, but I'm coming back soon," he wrote.

Xan was due to perform at the WR/OC Music Festival 2019 in Chengdu on Friday, December 13, Shanghai on Saturday and Beijing on Sunday - it's unclear as to which show he was referring in his message.

However, one of his followers responded to his post, writing: "You are an adult and must take responsibility for what you have done. We're disappointed in you. I think you've lost a lot of Chinese fans, and I'm one of them."

