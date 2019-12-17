'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

ABC TV

As other co-hosts of the talk show cut her off, the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain snaps, 'Do you wanna hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?'

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain refuses to be silenced. The conservative co-host of "The View" got into a heated debate with fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg in the Monday, December 16 episode of the ABC talk show. Whoopi apparently thought that Meghan kept interrupting others during their turns of talking, prompting the former to ask the latter to "stop talking."

In the episode, the co-hosts were discussing President Donald Trump's impeachment. Co-host Sunny Hostin then compared it to the voting in President Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial in the late '90s. Responding to it, Meghan chimed in, "But my job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a 'View' co-host. My job is analyze the politics of it and I'm telling you my job here..."

Other co-hosts cut her off, prompting the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain to snap, "Do you wanna hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?" That seemed to be the last straw for Whoopi as she said, "Girl, please stop talking."

Clearly frustrated, Meghan replied, "No problem, no problem. I won't talk the rest of the show, no problem." Whoopi responded, "I'm OK with that. I'm OK with tht. If you're gonna behave like this."

"I'm not behaving like anything," Meghan defended herself. "I'm trying to show a conversative perspective." The pair continued their intense exchange before Whoopi decided to end it by throwing it to commercial. "We'll be right back," she told the audience.

Following the debate, Meghan took to her Twitter account to address the intense exchange. "Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors," she tweeted.

She continued, "I won't be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them."

Meghan McCain insisted that she wouldn't be 'quiet.'

She also quote-retweeted polls about the impeachment. "Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient," so she added.

Whoopi has yet to comment on the debate.