Kaia Gerber Enjoys Off-Broadway Show in New York City With Pal Cole Bennett

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber appeared to have had a fun outing with Cole Bennett. The model, who was honored with the Model of the Year award at The Fashion Awards in 2016, enjoyed an off-Broadway show with the music video director.

On Monday, September 30, the 23-year-old model/actress, who has not been publicly seen with her boyfriend Austin Butler since August, stepped out in New York City with the 28-year-old record executive. The two friends were caught on camera arriving at a theater in the Big Apple.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online, it could be seen that Kaia and Cole were walking close to each other, seemingly making their way into the theater. At one point, they appeared to have had a conversation as she looked at him.

For the fun night out, Kaia looked stylish in an all-black outfit. She put on a leggy display in a black mini skirt that was made from leather. She also donned a black top underneath a matching leather crop jacket, which featured a zipper.

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber completed the look with a pair of black boots and a matching bag, which she carried on her shoulder. Looking stunning with her natural makeup, she let loose her long brown hair and parted it in the middle.

As for Cole, he looked in sync with Kaia in a long-sleeved black outer. Underneath, he sported a white tee. He also wore a pair of long light blue denim pants that had a wide leg design. To match the top, he put on a pair of white sneakers.

Kaia Gerber and Cole Bennett enjoyed an outing to watch an off-Broadway show together.

Ditching his bag, Cole held his smartphone in one of his hands. The founder of Lyrical Lemonade covered his short blonde hair with a black cap, which came with a white embroidery on its front side.