Donald Trump Calls Off '60 Minutes' Interview, Kamala Harris to Proceed

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has pulled out of a planned October 7 interview with "60 Minutes," the prominent CBS news program announced this Tuesday. The program stated, "After initially accepting 60 Minutes' request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump's campaign has decided not to participate."

For over half a century, "60 Minutes" has invited both Democratic and Republican candidates to appear on its broadcast as Americans head to the polls. This long-standing tradition featured former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris initially agreeing to the scheduled interview.

The announcement underscores a repeated pattern for Trump, who similarly walked out of a "60 Minutes" interview in October 2020 with correspondent Lesley Stahl. The previous interview became notably contentious, with Trump expressing he wasn't ready for "tough questions" and eventually terminating the session prematurely. Trump also refused an invitation to a second televised debate with Harris.

CBS News confirmed that the planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris will proceed as scheduled. Harris will be interviewed by correspondent Bill Whitaker, and her running mate, Tim Walz, will also participate. CBS News plans to air the interview as part of their primetime election special on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesperson, pushed back against CBS's narrative. "Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview," Cheung argued on X. He added that despite initial discussions, "nothing was ever scheduled or locked in" and accused the program of lying about Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020. Moreover, Cheung noted that "60 Minutes" insisted on doing live fact-checking, which he called unprecedented.

Regardless, CBS intends to honor its agreement with both candidates. "Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on '60 Minutes' stands," the network continued. Scott Pelley is set to address Trump's withdrawal with viewers on Monday.

The decision to opt out of the interview has sparked renewed speculation about Trump's willingness to engage with mainstream media, particularly in formats that scrutinize his policies and decisions. Meanwhile, Harris and Walz's participation will ensure that at least one side of the national conversation reaches American living rooms this Monday night.