'RHONY' Star Erin Lichy Mourning the Loss of Her Father

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, Erin Lichy, is grappling with the recent death of her father, Eliahu Yitzhari. Lichy, 37, revealed the heart-wrenching news in a profound Instagram post on October 1, just hours before the premiere of "RHONY" season 15.

Her emotional post featured a series of cherished family photos, from childhood memories to moments shared with her own children, leaving her followers and co-stars deeply moved.

In her heartfelt tribute, Lichy wrote, "My heart and soul. My best friend, my courage, my strength, my superpower. How grateful I feel to have had you as a parent to guide me, to uplift me, to teach me how to live life to the absolute fullest. Your generosity is unmatched, and I have learned not only how many people you helped silently but what a lasting impression your kindness left."

Erin's message offered a glimpse into the profound bond she shared with her father, reflecting on his last days and his unwavering devotion to his family. She recalled his poignant words, "Without Love, Nothing is Worth Living For," which moved her deeply.

"Your soul is pure. A genuine, happy, loving energy and you gave us 5 a piece of that. You left this world so beautifully, with your children by your side until the very end, and you made it very clear that your dying wish was that us 5, your legacy, stick together. We will honor you every single day. I love you forever my Abba, my angel," she wrote.

Eliahu Yitzhari was not just a guiding figure for Erin but also a significant presence in the real estate world as an investment director at Triangle Assets. Lichy followed in his footsteps, working in real estate herself. However, she emphasized that his most important role was as her father, expressing her gratitude, "It was an honor to be his daughter."

Lichy's "RHONY" co-stars shared their condolences and support. Ubah Hassan commented, "Erin, anyone who looks at these pictures can feel the deep love you and your father shared. A bond like that is rare and beautiful, something you'll carry with you always, forever woven into the fabric of your heart." Jessel Taank added, "He was such a bright and beautiful light and had such a strong presence that without a doubt will continue to live on."

The outpouring of love and support from her fellow cast members echoes the sentiments of viewers who fondly remember Yitzhari's appearance in "RHONY" 14th season. Erin's father was a supportive and influential figure in her life, and her poignant posts capture the essence of their close relationship. She concluded her tribute by promising, "We will make you proud and carry out your legacy. We love you eternally."