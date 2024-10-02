AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is officially adding game show host to his impressive résumé. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, known for his dynamic plays on the field, steps into his first TV hosting gig with the new Prime Video show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?", where contestants get some assist from a host of celebrities. Premiering on October 16, this series gives a fresh twist to the beloved format of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?".

The show employs an exciting format where adult contestants face off with elementary school-level questions, while enlisting the help of stars including comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches, among others. Contestants can even "cheat" off their celebrity teammates to tackle tough questions as they vie for the grand prize of $100,000.

Kelce's enthusiasm for the project is palpable in the trailer, released on October 1. Decked out in vibrant suits, he dances and jokes with celebrities, blending his natural comedic talent with hosting duties. One memorable moment in the preview features Kelce joking about his college major in criminal justice, quipping, "If I'm gonna go to school, I might as well learn how to not go to jail."

From his sports career to his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, Kelce has had a busy year. Yet, he's thrilled about this new endeavor with Prime Video. "I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining," he shared back in April.

The show boasts a significant production lineup with Wes Kauble and Mark Burnett as executive producers, and promises a fresh viewer experience as part of Prime Video's Winning Wednesdays programming.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, expressed confidence in Kelce's abilities, stating, "Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television."

With such a stellar lineup and the charming Travis Kelce at the helm, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" is set to be a crowd-pleaser, combining nostalgia with star-studded fun. Mark your calendars for October 16 and get ready to test your knowledge alongside your favorite celebrities!