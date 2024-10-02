Shawn Mendes Reflects on 'Brutal' Split From Camila Cabello, Reveals If They'd Write Song About Each Other

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes recently shared his thoughts on his public breakup with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, describing the experience as "brutal." On Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, the 26-year-old singer discussed the difficulties of managing a relationship under intense public scrutiny.

"I mean, honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private lives. Little fire of love for each other, because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it's just human," Shawn began.

To cope with the outside noise, Shawn revealed that he avoids social media. "And I feel like her and I have just like worked extremely hard to just protect each other, and protect that love, you know, and I learned a lot about that. And it's part of it. It's definitely part of it. And there's no getting away from that. But if I'm being completely honest, I don't really go on social media anymore," he said.

"So I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's just, it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on that part of it, you know, but it's crazy, man. This is not a movie."

He emphasized the real complexities of love, noting, "This is real life. This is real love, and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips and goes through pauses, goes through breaks, goes through so much. And so, I really feel for everyone who goes through that, you know. I just feel like as a celebrity, I just want to just come at it and be really truthful from the place of, this is what love is like for me, you know."

When asked about maintaining a relationship with Camila amid the prevailing rumors and gossip, Shawn stressed the value of open communication. "For me and for us, I think immense honesty, just like over-communication," he said. "You know, like, I felt this way when I was doing this interview, and I said this thing, and I felt weird, and I'm sorry if it came off like that."

"You know, I love you and…it just immediately cuts through any type of assumption that I could make or she could make from anything. And, you know, we're both amazing at that. I'll be the first to text her. She'll be the first to text me. And we just, as long as we're good, we're good. All the noise is just noise, and that's been a huge part of it."

Shawn also revealed whether they would make music about each other. "I don't think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other," he said. "I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understand and thoughtful and caring."