James Dean's Gay College Romance Being Turned Into Movie

AceShowbiz - Writer and director Guy Guido has acquired the rights to William Bast's 2006 memoir, "Surviving James Dean", and plans to film a biopic based on the book. The memoir details the author's alleged fling with Dean while they were students at UCLA's Theater Program as teenagers.

As captured in Bast's book, the pair went from roommates to lovers as Dean's career blossomed. However, Bast kept their relationship private to protect Dean's burgeoning stardom.

Guido, a long-time fan and historian of James Dean, expressed his admiration for Bast's unique story, particularly as a gay man. Dean died in a car accident in 1955, five years after his connection with Bast. His iconic films, "Rebel Without a Cause" and "Giant", were released posthumously.

Guido has begun meeting with potential producers and hopes to assemble the right cast to bring the story to life, given its "gravity and importance." The film's announcement coincides with the 69th anniversary of Dean's death.

The script will delve into Bast and Dean's evolving relationship and Bast's experiences navigating his sexuality in the 1950s. Guido aims to authentically capture the look and feel of the era through meticulous casting and direction. He previously directed the feature film "Madonna and the Breakfast Club".

While the film does not yet have financing, Guido remains optimistic about finding the right partners who understand the significance of the story in today's social climate.