10 Best DIY Windows Cleaning Methods You Need to Try Today

When it comes to maintaining a sparkling clean home, windows often get overlooked. Yet, clean windows can significantly improve the overall appearance and ambiance of your living space. Hiring professional cleaners can be expensive, but with the right techniques, you can achieve spotless windows on your own. In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 DIY windows cleaning methods that you need to try today. These methods are designed to be effective, affordable, and easy to implement.

1. Vinegar and Water Solution One of the simplest and most effective DIY window cleaning methods is using a mixture of vinegar and water. Vinegar is a natural cleaning agent that cuts through grime and removes streaks. Ingredients: 2 cups of water

1/2 cup of white vinegar

1/4 cup of rubbing alcohol (optional for extra cleaning power) Instructions: Combine the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray the solution onto the window surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth to achieve a streak-free finish.

2. Dish Soap and Water Dish soap is another powerful and gentle cleaner that works wonders on windows. Ingredients: 2 cups of water

1/2 teaspoon of dish soap Instructions: Mix the water and dish soap in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture onto the window. Use a sponge to gently scrub the surface. Rinse with clean water and wipe dry with a squeegee.

3. Baking Soda and Water Paste If you have stubborn stains or grime on your windows, baking soda can be a great solution. Ingredients: 3 tablespoons of baking soda

1 tablespoon of water Instructions: Mix the baking soda and water to form a paste. Apply the paste to the stained areas using a cloth or sponge. Scrub gently and rinse with clean water. Dry the window with a microfiber cloth.

4. Lemon Juice and Water Lemon juice is a natural acid that can effectively cut through grease and grime on windows. Ingredients: 2 cups of water

1/4 cup of lemon juice Instructions: Mix the water and lemon juice in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the window surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth for a streak-free finish.

6. Alcohol and Vinegar Solution The combination of alcohol and vinegar creates a quick-drying solution that leaves windows streak-free. Ingredients: 1 cup of water

1 cup of rubbing alcohol

1 tablespoon of white vinegar Instructions: Mix the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray the solution onto the window surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth for a shiny finish.

7. Club Soda Believe it or not, club soda can be used to clean windows effectively. The carbonation helps to lift grime and stains. Ingredients: 1 bottle of club soda Instructions: Pour club soda into a spray bottle. Spray onto the window surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth for a streak-free shine.

8. Tea Tree Oil and Water Tea tree oil not only helps clean your windows but also leaves a pleasant fragrance. Ingredients: 2 cups of water

1/4 teaspoon of tea tree oil Instructions: Mix the water and tea tree oil in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the window. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth for a streak-free finish.

9. Hydrogen Peroxide and Water Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful cleaner that can tackle tough window stains and grime. Ingredients: 1 cup of water

1 cup of hydrogen peroxide Instructions: Combine the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake well. Spray the solution onto the window surface. Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth or squeegee. Buff with a dry cloth for a streak-free shine.

10. Newspaper and Vinegar Using newspaper to clean windows is an old trick that works wonders in achieving a streak-free finish. Ingredients: 2 cups of water

1/4 cup of white vinegar

Newspaper (black and white pages only) Instructions: Mix the water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the window surface. Scrunch up the newspaper and use it to wipe the window clean. Buff with a clean section of the newspaper for a shiny, streak-free finish.

Conclusion

Cleaning your windows doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With these top 10 DIY windows cleaning methods, you can easily achieve spotless and streak-free windows without breaking the bank. Whether you prefer natural cleaning agents like vinegar and lemon juice or more unconventional options like club soda and newspaper, there’s a method here to suit every need. Try these techniques today and enjoy the improved clarity and brightness in your home.