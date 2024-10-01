'RHOA' Newcomer Kelli Ferrell Finalizes Bitter Divorce, Pens Open Letter to Herself to Celebrate It

AceShowbiz - Kelli Ferrell has announced the conclusion of her divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage, marking a significant chapter in her life. On September 29, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta]" (RHOA) newcomer shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring white roses, as she reflected on her journey.

In an emotional open letter to herself, Kelli wrote, "Today is my final day as Mrs. Kelli Ferrell… You are raising 4 beautiful daughters who have watched you smile, laugh, and cry… I'M PROUD OF YOU. Get ready to walk into your season, get ready to fulfill your purpose."

The divorce from her estranged husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, has been anything but smooth. Kelli has been seeking sole custody of their four daughters amid disputes over assets valued at $1.7 million. Despite the challenges, she remains resilient, stating, "Your test was your testimony… Those last months of hell were your preparation for the most beautiful life that you so DESERVE."

In August of this year, Chuvalo was thrown in jail for contempt of court after he's accused of "intentionally and spitefully" refusing to make child support and child expenses payments, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The ex-couple shares three children: Chance, born in 2012, and twins, Chasiti and Chelsi, born in 2015. Kelli has an older daughter named Chloe from a previous relationship.

Kelli filed for divorce in April 2022, listing their date of marriage as August 20, 2011, and their date of separation as January 2022. As per a temporary parenting plan in October 2023, Kelli has primary physical custody of their children, with joint legal custody shared between them. Chuvalo was ordered to pay $626 per month in child support and an additional $1,500 per month for childcare expenses, but failed to comply, leading to multiple jailing incidents.

Amid the ongoing legal battles and unresolved settlements, Chuvalo's representative stated, "Mr. Ferrell appreciates the interest in his ongoing personal matters, but he is committed to focusing on his family and professional responsibilities during this challenging time. It is important to note that the details surrounding his divorce from Kelli Potter-Ferrell are complex and sensitive."

Kelli is a successful chef and owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles in Georgia, further highlighting her multifaceted life. Fans can expect the court drama to spill out onto "RHOA" as Kelli debuts as a cast member in the highly anticipated 16th season, featuring other familiar faces and newcomers. This season promises to showcase not just her resilience and journey but also her pursuit of fulfilling her purpose amid life's challenges.