Diddy's Baby Mama Dana Tran Joyful in First Sighting With Daughter Love Since Rapper's Arrest

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' baby mama is living her life to the fullest despite his legal problems. Dana Tran looked joyful in the first sighting since the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's arrest for sex crimes.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Monday, September 30, it could be seen that Dana stepped out in Los Angeles, California two days prior. She was photographed spending time with her daughter Love, whom she shares with Diddy.

Dana was accompanying Love riding a scooter at what appeared to be a park. She apparently was making sure that her daughter would not fall down by walking close to the toddler, who wore a pink helmet.

Dana was carrying her smartphone, seemingly taking photos and videos of Love during the fun outing on the sunny day. The mother and daughter duo looked in good spirits as they flashed their radiant big smiles several times.

For the day out, Dana opted to wear a comfy outfit. She donned a long-sleeved light-colored top and a pair of long dark-colored black pants, which she rolled up just below her knees. She completed the look with a pair of brown flat sandals and styled her long black hair in a high bun.

Dana accessorized herself with a bracelet, a pair of simple earrings and ring, which came with "LOVE" letters on it. While the sparkling band could be a gift from Diddy, a source spilled that she bought it herself.

Speaking to TMZ, the source, who claimed to have direct knowledge, said that "it's for her mom and her grandmother." The informant went on to stress that "nothing Dana wears that says 'love' is from Diddy."

The new sighting came less than two weeks after Diddy was put in jail for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Recently, it was reported that the 54-year-old hip-hop artist has been removed from suicide watch. Furthermore, his family has visited him at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he's awaiting his court appearance in early October.