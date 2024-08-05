Zac Efron 'Happy and Healthy' After Being Hospitalized in Spain Following Swimming Incident

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron has given fans an update on his condition following a swimming incident in Ibiza. Taking to social media, "The Iron Claw" actor assured his online devotees that he's "happy and healthy" now.

On Sunday, August 4, the 36-year-old hunk shared on Instagram Story a picture of himself lifting weights while lying on top of an exercise ball. "Happy and healthy," he wrote on the top of the snap. "Thanks for the well wishes."

Zac was rushed to a Spain hospital after a frightening incident in a swimming pool at a luxe villa in Ibiza. He was reportedly found in the pool late Friday night, August 2 by two workers at the villa. The specifics around the incident remain unclear, with no statement on whether it was a medical emergency or a near-drowning occurrence.

Sources with direct information told TMZ, "Zac was found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water." His representative confirmed that the "17 Again" star was hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" and was released the following morning, recovering just fine.

Zac has been making the most of his European vacation, having been spotted in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the past month. Notably, he attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics and gave a shoutout to Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Earlier in the week, Zac made a surprise appearance at Martin Garrix's show at the Ushuaia Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city. The "High School Musical" alum could be seen walking onstage during one of the DJ's songs and dancing alongside him, prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers.