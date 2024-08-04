Tom Brady Marks 47th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute to Kids, Starts New Tradition of Thirst Trap

AceShowbiz - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady celebrated his 47th birthday on August 3 with a heartfelt post on Instagram that paid tribute to his children: John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. The former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots shared a series of throwback photos, cherishing special moments from the past year.

"The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here's to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out," Brady captioned his Instagram post.

The birthday post featured images of Brady spending quality time with his children, including a snap of daughter Vivian diving into the ocean, golf outings with Jack, and posing with Benjamin on bleachers. One notable photo captured Brady throwing a peace sign in front of the Eiffel Tower with his kids.

The retired athlete also shared a shirtless selfie on his Story, explaining that taking a selfie on his birthday is a new tradition he started this year.

Tom Brady posts a birthday selfie

Brady shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Reflecting on his family, Brady expressed gratitude for his "beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for."

Last year, Brady celebrated his 46th birthday with a memorable trip to Tanzania with Vivian. They enjoyed a safari, explored the wildlife, and shared special moments that Brady fondly recalled on his social media. Brady's love for his family remains evident as he navigates life post-retirement from the NFL.

In a recent interview, Brady affirmed his commitment to his children, stating, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Despite his split from Gisele in 2022, the pair remains dedicated to co-parenting their children with love and attention.

Aside from family time, Brady has been making headlines for his potential investment in the Las Vegas Raiders. Speculation about his possible second unretirement has also been fueled by Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of Brady returning to the field.

As Brady gears up for a new chapter as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, his indomitable spirit and dedication to family continue to inspire fans worldwide.