Gypsy Rose Blanchard Called 'Tasteless' for Wearing 'Wifey' Shirt Amid Divorce

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, shared the photo on Instagram on August 3, showing herself holding a mango to indicate the size of her unborn child. However, her choice of shirt has sparked controversy.

"I'm 15 weeks and our little one is now the size of a mango!! We love watching my belly grow! More produce updates to come," Gypsy wrote alongside the picture.

Critics were quick to point out that Gypsy was still legally married to Ryan Anderson, 37. "A wifey shirt while going through divorce- tasteless," one user wrote. Another added, "Why are you wearing a wifey shirt when you cheated on that husband with your boyfriend???"

Ryan and Gypsy's relationship began while she served a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in a plot to murder her mother. They married while she was incarcerated but separated shortly after her release in December 2023. Gypsy announced their separation in a Facebook post in March, stating they were "going through a separation."

Gypsy has quickly moved on with Ken Urker and they are currently expecting their first child together. She confirmed the paternity of her child, saying