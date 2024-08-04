Halle Berry Denied Emergency Court Order in Co-Parenting Dispute with Ex-Husband

AceShowbiz - When movie stars clash, the stakes are high - and the drama is real. Halle Berry's recent attempt to enforce co-parenting therapy with ex-husband Olivier Martinez has hit a legal roadblock, adding yet another twist to their already tumultuous split.

A Los Angeles superior court judge recently denied Halle Berry's emergency motion to enforce co-parenting therapy sessions with Olivier Martinez amid the simmering tension between the former couple to persist. Berry, 57, accused Martinez, 58, of violating their co-parenting agreement by unilaterally terminating therapy sessions that were supposed to help them better co-parent their 10-year-old son, Maceo.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Berry claimed that Martinez abandoned the sessions for the summer without their therapist's approval. She insisted on continuing therapy immediately to meet their July 14 deadline for completing six sessions.

Her lawyer expressed frustration, stating, "It should never be necessary to seek judicial intervention solely to compel a party to comply with their agreements. A person's word -particularly those that become contractual obligations and then orders of the Court - should carry weight and have meaning."

The judge, however, ruled that there was no emergency, directing Berry to file a regular motion instead. The order read, "[Halle's] ex parte relief is denied. Lack of exigent circumstances as defined under the code. A regularly noticed request may be filed."

This is not the first legal confrontation for Berry and Martinez, who finalized their divorce in August last year after Berry initially filed for the split in 2016. They settled their divorce last year, sharing joint custody of Maceo, with Berry providing Martinez financial support.

However, their co-parenting efforts have been plagued by ongoing disputes. Berry attempted to resolve the issue directly with Martinez, but her efforts, as well as those of her lawyer Marina Beck, were reportedly ignored.

Martinez's legal team accused Berry of using her wealth and legal resources to "strong-arm" him. They argued that her emergency request was strategically filed while Martinez was on vacation and unreachable, preventing him from adequately responding. "[Halle] is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm [Olivier] by forcing him into 'submission' using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal," his team stated.

This denied motion is another episode in the protracted and bitter co-parenting battle that has seen both parties voicing allegations and counterclaims. With the judge's latest decision, the former Hollywood couple's rocky relationship appears far from reaching a resolution, and their son Maceo remains at the center of this contentious legal saga.