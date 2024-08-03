YouTuber Vitaly Threatens to Sue Quavo for Being a No-Show at His Live Stream

AceShowbiz - YouTuber Vitaly was so upset with Quavo that he's thinking of dragging him to court. The former claimed he plans to sue the Migos star for allegedly being a no-show at his stream at the last minute.

Vitaly first revealed that Quavo wasn't coming during a July 29 stream. "So, Quavo is not coming," the Internet personality, who said he already paid the rap star $50,000 to participate, stated. "No, he's not coming. He took our deposit, right? Yeah, of course, Black people thing."

Furious by Quavo's actions, Vitaly asked fans to harass the emcee on social media. "Every Quavo post that goes on TikTok, you guys say, 'Give Vitaly his money back,' " he asked. "That's not cool. Just taking my money like this."

On Friday, August 2, Vitaly went on stream and announced plans to sue Quavo for bailing on his agreement. He told viewers that he was getting in touch with the legal team of another controversial streamer, Adin Ross.

"We are also getting Adin Ross' lawyers to pursue legal actions towards Quavo and his team," he noted. "I've nothing against Quavo. I was the biggest fan... I'm not a fan anymore. I know one person isn't gonna make a difference, but it is gonna make a difference."

Quavo has yet to respond to Vitaly's rant, but seemingly he has been busy these days. On July 30, he addressed a crowd at a rally in Atlanta hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.

"One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues," Quavo stated. He emphasized the importance of understanding the struggle firsthand and praised Harris for her dedication to addressing the issue. "From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today," he said.

Quavo's involvement in gun violence prevention stems from the tragic loss of his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022. Since then, Quavo has remained committed to raising awareness and supporting initiatives aimed at preventing gun violence.