Kesha Claims She Didn't Realize Using 'Real Butcher Knife' During Her Lollapalooza 2024 Set

AceShowbiz - Kesha (previously Ke$ha) was lucky that she didn't cut herself during her set at Lollapalooza 2024. The "TiK ToK" hitmaker revealed that she was given a "real butcher knife" for her performance and she "didn't know" it.

The 37-year-old brought up her claim on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, August 2. "sooooo apparently the prop knife went missing and they replaced it with a real butcher knife stolen from the kitchen," she penned, "and i didn't know. till now. so watch that again…."

Kesha performed at the famed music festival in Chicago on Thursday, August 1. She brought the blade during her live rendition of her 2010 "Animal" album cut "Backstabber", making stabbing motions and shimmying across the floor with it.

Kesha was among the artists taking the stage on the festival's first day. She joined the likes of Chappell Roan, Megan Thee Stallion and Hozier.

As for Megan, she received a surprise from WNBA player Angel Reese during her set, who stepped on it without her knowing. The athlete excitedly ran towards her before the two shared a friendly hug.

Megan belted out a number of her songs. Among those was a 2020 track titled "WAP", which she created with fellow femcee Cardi B. While Cardi's part on the song was played in the background, Megan took her time to congratulate Cardi, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child. With a big smile on her face, Megan shouted, "Congratulations to Cardi!"

At the same music event, Megan also shared a few words in front of the packed audience. While speaking on the stage, she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She said, "They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala and I don't think they heard what she said."

"Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports woman's rights. Kamala said she's tired of these high a** gas prices," the Houston Hottine continued exclaiming. "Hotties for Harris!"