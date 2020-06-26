Dorinda Medley Sneers at Bobby Berk for Accusing Anonymous 'RHONY' Star of Stealing

Instagram Celebrity

In a teaser for her appearance on the 'Chanel in the City' podcast, 'The Real Housewives of New York City' regular weighs in on the speculations that the 'Queer Eye' star was referring to Aviva Drescher.

AceShowbiz - Dorinda Medley is unhappy with Bobby Berk's recent stealing allegation against an unnamed member of "The Real Housewives of New York City". Around one week after the "Queer Eye" star shared his unpleasant experience with a "Housewife", the series regular slammed him for refusing to name which member he accused of stealing from his store.

On Thursday, June 25, a teaser of the Bravo star's upcoming appearance on the "Chanel in the City" podcast was released. In it, she was asked by host Chanel Omari to weigh in on Berk's claim. "What's the point? Where are we going with this? Timing's terrible," she first responded, before stating, "Here's the thing, say who it is or don't say it at all. I don't do riddles, okay?"

The TV personality went on to fault Berk's measure in hiding the "Housewife" identity. "Just say who it is, or don't say it all. Because then you're painting the picture very wide on a lot of Housewives and I think it's actually putting a negative tone on Housewives," she stated. "I don't fire sideways, I fire straight."

When pressed if she also thought the person accused was Aviva Drescher, the 55-year-old pointed out that she does not know the "RHONY" alum "that well." Steering clear from making any speculation, she noted, "I've met her a couple times. … She has always been perfectly nice to me. I know nothing about her background."

During the chat, Medley admitted that she found the stealing story "tacky." About Berk himself, she said, "Five minutes of fame, hope you got it, hope you liked it. Let's keep it moving. Tell a story about me instead. I'll get right up there and let you know the truth."

Berk accused a "RHONY" member of threatening him after stealing from him during an appearance on "The Jenny McCarthy Show" in mid-June. Explaining why he is "very picky about the type of clients" he works with, the interior design expert recounted the time a "Housewife" and her husband attempted to bully him into decorating their home for free.

The 38-year-old detailed that despite his stern refusal, the "RHONY" star cleaned his store out without paying for anything. When he confronted her about it months later, he claimed that she told him in reply, "You know what? Then let's go to court. This'll be good TV. It's easier for us just to have our lawyer deal with it than it would be to actually pay you."