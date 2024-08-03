MrBeast Accused of Starving Game Show Contestants and Failing to Give Proper Medical Care

AceShowbiz - MrBeast and Amazon MGM Studios are facing backlash following a shocking report from the New York Times. The report highlights numerous allegations from over a dozen anonymous participants in the "Beast Games" reality show, claiming inadequate food and medical care.

Witnesses reported seeing contestants removed from the arena on stretchers, raising concerns about serious injuries. A show contract obtained by the Times included a clause acknowledging the potential for life-threatening consequences, which is typical for reality TV contracts. However, the allegations suggest that even the most basic needs like food were inadequate during the filming.

Contestants also complained that they were only fed sporadically and the meals were insufficient and didn't cater to dietary restrictions. MrBeast representatives claimed that contestants were provided three meals daily while Amazon has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Additionally, contestants were reportedly left in the dark about the true number of participants, with expectations of 1,000 competing for the $5 million prize. In reality, 2,000 contestants took part in the filming.

Furthermore, participants alleged they went for extended periods without food, sometimes over 20 hours. A typical meal described by contestants consisted of a small portion of cold oatmeal, an egg, and raw vegetables. The production occasionally distributed small chocolate bars from the brand owned by the YouTuber while filming contestants consuming and praising the product.

The allegations have raised concerns about the duty of care owed to reality show participants and cast doubt on the ethical practices of the production companies involved.