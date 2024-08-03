Simone Biles Suffered From Botched Facial Expressions After Getting Botox on 27th Birthday

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles, the iconic gymnast, has taken TikTok by storm with a revealing "getting-ready" video. This video, shared on August 2, was filmed on August 1, the very day she went on to claim another gold in the all-around competition. Not only did Biles grant her fans a glimpse into her makeup ritual and competition attire, but she also dished out a humorous and candid tale of a self-care misstep.

"I have a funny story for you guys," she began, recounting how for her 27th birthday, she decided to try "baby Botox" in her T-zone. "I did not like it," she admitted, reflecting on her experience from March.

She humorously described how one of her eyebrows would unexpectedly lift on its own during practice - to the amusement of her fellow gymnasts. Due to the peculiar reactions, Biles decided to embrace her natural expressions, decisively stating, "Not doing that again."

But the beauty experiments don't end there for Biles. She hinted at the possibility of a new tattoo to commemorate the Paris Games. Despite already having Olympic rings inked, she's contemplating an "ode to Paris," though she remains undecided, saying, "I'm not sure," as she continued applying her makeup.

In addition to her humorous anecdotes and beauty plans, Biles touched on a more serious aspect of her journey - mental health. She shared her nerves heading into the day's competitions, but a morning therapy session helped her regain some calm. She emphasized the importance of mental health in an Instagram post on August 2, captioning a photo with, "mental health matters."

Biles's openness about her mental health journey, especially after the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she had to withdraw due to the "twisties," resonates with many. Prioritizing her mental well-being has remarkably guided her back to the top, securing two gold medals (so far) at the Paris 2024 Olympics.