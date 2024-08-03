 
Simone Biles Reveals One Person That Left Her So Stressed Out at Paris Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shares the highs and lows of her historic win in Paris, emphasizing the importance of mental health amidst intense competition.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles makes her highly technical gymnastics routines look effortless, but beneath her composed exterior, the 27-year-old gymnast faced immense stress during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles clinched the gold medal in the women's all-around final, although her journey was fraught with anxiety, largely due to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade's close competition.

"I've never had an athlete that close, so it definitely put me on my toes," Biles admitted. Andrade's superior performance had Biles on edge, keeping her score uncomfortably close. "I don't like that feeling. I was stressing," she added.

"I knew that I probably made [my family] nervous after bars," Biles told reporters at her post-competition press conference. Biles' uneasiness was palpable, especially after a challenging performance on the uneven bars. Despite a strong showing on the vault, she stumbled during her transition from the upper to the lower bar.

Biles' teammate, bronze medalist Suni Lee, noticed her anxiety, remarking, "I swear I've never seen you that stressed in my life." Yet, Biles managed to refocus, culminating in a stellar 1.199-point lead over Andrade. "I'm super proud of my performance tonight, and the fight that I've had for the last three years mentally and physically just to get back competing on the world stage," Biles said.

  Editors' Pick

Biles' victory in Paris also marked her resurgence after a turbulent period in Tokyo 2021, when she withdrew from the Games due to the "twisties." Her latest accomplishment boosted her tally to nine Olympic medals, setting a new record for the most decorated U.S. gymnast.

In light of her triumph, Biles shared an even more profound message on Instagram, underlining the importance of mental health. A picture of her sitting serenely, eyes closed, was captioned, "Mental health matters."

Biles revealed she had seen her therapist early that morning to ensure she was mentally prepared for the finals. This candid acknowledgment highlights the crucial role mental well-being plays in athletic performance.

Fans and fellow athletes alike praised Biles' openness about her mental health struggles, reinforcing the idea that even the most formidable athletes face personal battles. As Biles continues to compete in the vault, balance beam, and floor finals, her resilience remains a source of inspiration.

Biles' story is a powerful reminder that behind every gold medal, there is a journey of perseverance, mental fortitude, and an unwavering commitment to personal well-being.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Simone Biles Says Her Body 'Collapsed' After Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Says Her Body 'Collapsed' After Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Hesitant to Return to 2028 Olympics, Scared of Being Called 'Greedy'

Simone Biles Hesitant to Return to 2028 Olympics, Scared of Being Called 'Greedy'

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look Loved Up at His Chicago Bears Games

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look Loved Up at His Chicago Bears Games

Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens During NFL Thanksgiving Game

Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens During NFL Thanksgiving Game

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo