Simone Biles Reveals One Person That Left Her So Stressed Out at Paris Olympics

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles makes her highly technical gymnastics routines look effortless, but beneath her composed exterior, the 27-year-old gymnast faced immense stress during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles clinched the gold medal in the women's all-around final, although her journey was fraught with anxiety, largely due to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade's close competition.

"I've never had an athlete that close, so it definitely put me on my toes," Biles admitted. Andrade's superior performance had Biles on edge, keeping her score uncomfortably close. "I don't like that feeling. I was stressing," she added.

"I knew that I probably made [my family] nervous after bars," Biles told reporters at her post-competition press conference. Biles' uneasiness was palpable, especially after a challenging performance on the uneven bars. Despite a strong showing on the vault, she stumbled during her transition from the upper to the lower bar.

Biles' teammate, bronze medalist Suni Lee, noticed her anxiety, remarking, "I swear I've never seen you that stressed in my life." Yet, Biles managed to refocus, culminating in a stellar 1.199-point lead over Andrade. "I'm super proud of my performance tonight, and the fight that I've had for the last three years mentally and physically just to get back competing on the world stage," Biles said.

Biles' victory in Paris also marked her resurgence after a turbulent period in Tokyo 2021, when she withdrew from the Games due to the "twisties." Her latest accomplishment boosted her tally to nine Olympic medals, setting a new record for the most decorated U.S. gymnast.

In light of her triumph, Biles shared an even more profound message on Instagram, underlining the importance of mental health. A picture of her sitting serenely, eyes closed, was captioned, "Mental health matters."

Biles revealed she had seen her therapist early that morning to ensure she was mentally prepared for the finals. This candid acknowledgment highlights the crucial role mental well-being plays in athletic performance.

Fans and fellow athletes alike praised Biles' openness about her mental health struggles, reinforcing the idea that even the most formidable athletes face personal battles. As Biles continues to compete in the vault, balance beam, and floor finals, her resilience remains a source of inspiration.

Biles' story is a powerful reminder that behind every gold medal, there is a journey of perseverance, mental fortitude, and an unwavering commitment to personal well-being.