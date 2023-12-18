 

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert
Instagram
Music

Shirley Manson dropped expletives as she called out female concertgoers for having an altercation at a festive gig in California and asked security to break them up.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Garbage's Shirley Manson was forced to break up a fight at the band's festive concert. The "Stupid Girl" singer, 57, saw an altercation just three songs into their 30-minute set at Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert this past weekend, and told the security staff to do something swiftly to resolve the situation.

"Knock this off, girls. Knock this off right now. What is wrong with you?" Shirley, who was mid-song performing "Wolves" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, December 9, ranted (expletives redacted).

She went on, "I don't know ladies, I don't know what the story is; quite frankly, I don't care. There's enough [going on] in this world... I don't care who it is. I want it to stop. Do we not have enough going on in the world without going aggro at some Christmas party?"

Speaking to the venue's staff, she shouted, "Separate them right now. Security, I'd like you to get in there and find out what is going on. "I don't want anyone to get hurt. Somebody has lost something, whether it's a contact lens, glasses or a phone. Let's sort it out."

  Editors' Pick

Annoyed that they were wasting their short set, she added, "Meanwhile, we've got 30 minutes on this stage and you're eating into our time. So get it sorted. I don't have patience for this."

The band was able to resume the gig and played a further three songs.

The woman caught up in the spat, called Amanda, claims Shirley hadn't witnessed what sparked the bout and claimed a "drunk" female fan shoved her girlfriend to get to the front. She told KROQ's "The Kevin / Ally Show" on Monday, December 11, "It wasn't what Shirley thought it was."

"It was actually me defending myself and my girlfriend because there was this one girl who was just torpedoing her way through the front rows. And when she came in and she's pushing her way through, and she's pushing my girlfriend out of the way and then her hands in my face, I'm gonna defend myself."

Amanda claims that, in her defence, she punched the girl in the face and knocked her earring out. She continued, "I didn't mean to interrupt the show. I'm a huge Garbage fan and I was really [annoyed] that that happened. Everyone in the audience was so chill and all of a sudden you have this rude drunk girl coming through like a tornado." The gig-goer thanked Shirley for trying to help and admitted, "I felt like I got yelled at by my mom."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'
Related Posts
Garbage Singer Shirley Manson Fears of Having Cancer

Garbage Singer Shirley Manson Fears of Having Cancer

Latest News
Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child
  • Dec 18, 2023

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'
  • Dec 18, 2023

Kate Winslet Studied in Shaman 'School' Before Filming 'Avatar 3'

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert
  • Dec 18, 2023

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage
  • Dec 17, 2023

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms
  • Dec 17, 2023

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Most Read
Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album
Music

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert