Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel provides insights into the hectic and exhilarating creation of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks during his feud with Drake. Nicolas de Porcel, credited for mastering Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss songs "Euphoria", "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us", recently shared his experience working with Kendrick and his pgLang team during the intense rap battle.

"It was a little crazy," de Porcel recalled. "I would get the song and like six minutes would elapse and they'd be like, 'How we looking?' It was very high pressure."

De Porcel explained that the Compton rapper was recording songs as the beef unfolded. "As Dot was releasing these records, it was like, I was turning in the masters... it would drop like 12 minutes later. It was amazing."

The rapid turnover time fueled speculation that Kendrick had some of his diss tracks ready to go, especially considering his immediate response to Drake's "Family Matters" with "Meet the Grahams" and subsequent release of "Not Like Us" a day later.

Meanwhile, fans continue to eagerly await what's next from Kendrick Lamar and Drake. With both MCs reportedly dropping albums this year, the question remains whether they will continue their feud or deliver more exceptional music independently.