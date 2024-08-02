 
Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Music

Mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel provides insights into the hectic and exhilarating creation of the hip-hop artist's diss tracks during his highly-discussed feud with Drizzy.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel provides insights into the hectic and exhilarating creation of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks during his feud with Drake. Nicolas de Porcel, credited for mastering Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss songs "Euphoria", "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us", recently shared his experience working with Kendrick and his pgLang team during the intense rap battle.

"It was a little crazy," de Porcel recalled. "I would get the song and like six minutes would elapse and they'd be like, 'How we looking?' It was very high pressure."

  Editors' Pick

De Porcel explained that the Compton rapper was recording songs as the beef unfolded. "As Dot was releasing these records, it was like, I was turning in the masters... it would drop like 12 minutes later. It was amazing."

The rapid turnover time fueled speculation that Kendrick had some of his diss tracks ready to go, especially considering his immediate response to Drake's "Family Matters" with "Meet the Grahams" and subsequent release of "Not Like Us" a day later.

Meanwhile, fans continue to eagerly await what's next from Kendrick Lamar and Drake. With both MCs reportedly dropping albums this year, the question remains whether they will continue their feud or deliver more exceptional music independently.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Not Like Us' Inspires Video Game

Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Not Like Us' Inspires Video Game

Kendrick Lamar Debuts Explosive 'Not Like Us' Music Video, Teases New Song

Kendrick Lamar Debuts Explosive 'Not Like Us' Music Video, Teases New Song

Kendrick Lamar's Explosive 'Not Like Us' Music Video Teaser Sets Social Media Ablaze

Kendrick Lamar's Explosive 'Not Like Us' Music Video Teaser Sets Social Media Ablaze

Kendrick Lamar Dubbed 'Real King' by XXXTentacion's Dad for Supporting His Late Son

Kendrick Lamar Dubbed 'Real King' by XXXTentacion's Dad for Supporting His Late Son

Latest News
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree
  • Aug 02, 2024

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday
  • Aug 02, 2024

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Critics of Her Beach Outfits
  • Aug 02, 2024

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Critics of Her Beach Outfits

Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed
  • Aug 02, 2024

Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Towers Over Mom in Rare Sighting
  • Aug 02, 2024

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Towers Over Mom in Rare Sighting

Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk for Breach of Contract and Fraud
  • Aug 02, 2024

Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk for Breach of Contract and Fraud