Tom Cruise to Perform Death-Defying Stunt at Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony

As Paris is set to hand over the Olympic Games to the next host, Los Angeles, rumors are flying around on the internet suggesting the 'Mission: Impossible' actor will perform a dangerous stunt.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - What's an Olympic closing ceremony without a dose of Hollywood excitement? As the City of Angels gears up for the 2028 Summer Games, Tom Cruise is reportedly set to add a touch of "Mission: Impossible" flair to the Paris Olympic handover.

According to sources close to the event, the ever-daring Tom Cruise is planning a spectacular stunt for the August 11 Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Already a notable presence at the Opening Ceremony and some competitions, Cruise will be quite literally dropping in when the Olympic flag is handed over to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games.

Details of the stunt are somewhat of a closely guarded secret, but inside sources reveal that Cruise's performance will involve him rappelling down from the top of Stade de France and landing on the stadium field, flag in hand.

The lead-up to the act is expected to include footage of Cruise's airplane ride to the location, followed by skydiving onto the Hollywood sign. Photos of him climbing down the iconic landmark have already surfaced online, heightening the anticipation.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is set to receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, hinted at the grandiosity of the event, urging audiences to "Expect a major Hollywood production."

There are reports that Cruise himself approached the International Olympic Committee with the idea of performing a sequence of stunts to make the handoff unforgettable.

The buzz around the 2024 Paris Olympics has been nothing short of phenomenal. With a notable increase in viewership, 29 million tuned in for the Opening Ceremony, up more than 60% from the pandemic-impacted Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Olympians have been delivering awe-inspiring performances, with gymnast Simone Biles recently becoming the third woman in history to win multiple golds in the all-around event.

However, not everything has been smooth sailing. After athletes competed in the Seine River, many raised concerns about the water quality, despite assurances from officials. Cassandre Beaugrand of France and South Africa's Jamie Riddle were among the athletes who voiced their discomfort, citing the river's questionable condition.

As the world eagerly awaits the closing ceremony, excitement is palpable. Tom Cruise's involvement promises to make the transition from Paris to Los Angeles an unforgettable spectacle, further cementing his reputation as one of Hollywood's boldest icons. So, are you looking forward to Tom Cruise's extravagant Olympic stunt?