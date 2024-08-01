Simone Biles Had Therapy Before Paris Olympics

Instagram Celebrity

Gymnastics star Simone Biles shares her journey of embracing therapy and its transformative effects on her well-being and preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles stands out not only for her impressive achievements but also for her candid discussions about the importance of mental health. The most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history has returned even stronger for the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks to a new approach that includes regular therapy sessions.

During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast, Biles opened up about her journey. "I've always tried to stay authentic to myself, so I feel like the new me, I'm a little bit older, more mature, so just being unapologetically me," she explained. Biles revealed that incorporating therapy into her routine has lifted a weight off her shoulders, making her feel "a lot more free."

"I think we used to think of therapy as a weakness, and now I think of it as a strength. And if there's somebody that can help me deal with what I'm going through, then that's what I need to do. And now it's a daily part of my routine," Biles said.

The athlete's decision to seek therapy came after her highly-publicized struggles with the "twisties" during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where she had to withdraw from individual events for her mental well-being.

Fast forward to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and the results speak for themselves. Biles started her gold-medal-winning day with a therapy session, which set the tone for her success.

"At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning, so that was super exciting. I told her I was feeling calm and ready and that's kind of exactly what happened," she said. She also admitted to feeling relieved after executing her vault without any flashbacks from Tokyo.

Biles also addressed the controversy surrounding her former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who questioned the work ethic of the current American squad. In response, Biles shared a photo of herself and her teammates with the sarcastic caption, "lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," playfully dismissing Skinner's criticism.

Reflecting on her journey, Biles noted, "I think, before, I was pushing down my trauma, and now I've learned to speak on it and kind of release that. So that's really helped me, and that's why I'm doing what I'm doing today." Her openness about therapy has not only contributed to her own growth but has also sparked a broader conversation about mental health in sports.

Simone Biles is doing more than winning medals; she's changing the narrative around mental well-being. As she continues to thrive both mentally and physically, she remains an inspiration for young athletes everywhere, proving that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.