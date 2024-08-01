Kim Porter's Alleged Posthumous Memoir Exposing Diddy Disputed by Late Model's Friend

Cover Images/Donnelly/Adao Celebrity

A person, who apparently had a longterm friendship with Kim, debunks reports saying that the model had written and planned to publish a book prior to her passing in 2018.

AceShowbiz - Kim Porter did not plan to bring down Sean "P. Diddy" Combs with a bombshell memoir, according to her friend. Contrary to recent reports, a close friend of the late model has denied that Kim ever wrote a memoir mentioning alleged abuse by the hip-hop mogul.

Eboni Elektra, who apparently had a longterm friendship with Kim before her death in 2018, addressed the allegations on her social media account, warning Internet users to be weary of fabricated stories. "I'm gonna say this as loud as I can.. KIM PORTER NEVER DRAFTED NOR WROTE A BOOK, MEMOIR, or MANUSCRIPT...," she wrote. "Quick lesson: ALLEGEDLY means When something is SAID TO BE TRUE but has not been PROVED."

The entrepreneur slammed media which spread the unconfirmed rumors, saying, "Credible journalists use this word EVERYDAY to maintain their integrity and value while reporting 'news'…HOWEVER, people will go to GREAT LENGTHS to achieve fame and notoriety, most times to the detriment of others."

"THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was," she stressed. "Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this 'mystery manuscript' as if it were true. People...... IT'S NOT. Kim would never do such a thing, and that's the honest to God truth."

"GOD knows the truth and so does she," Eboni insisted, before explaining why she felt compelled to address the rumors. "As for me, I couldn't have another person call my phone or send me a text about this without clearing the air. Any negative feedback or comments on this post will receive no response except God bless you. The truth is the truth. Be blessed. #kimporterstrong."

Eboni gave a eulogy at Kim's funeral. She spoke up on behalf of her late friend after RadarOnline.com published a report claiming that it obtained 40-page document of the alleged never-before-seen memoir from an anonymous source. The file was reportedly found on a flash drive.

In the alleged memoir, Diddy is described as "jealous" and short-tempered. It also details an alleged incident in which the Bad Boy Records founder sent Kim to the hospital after beating her with a chair.