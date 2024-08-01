Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud

AP Celebrity

While Simone doesn't mention names in her X post, her U.S. gymnastic teammate Jordan Chiles appears to confirm that the person blocking Simone is indeed MyKayla.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - The beef between Simone Biles and her former teammate MyKayla Sinner has escalated. On Wednesday, July 31, Simone took to her X account to reveal that she's been blocked on social media.

"Oop I've been blocked," the most decorated U.S. gymnast wrote on the app, formerly known as Twitter, adding the emojis of eyeballs, a crying laughing face and a hand-over-mouth animation. While the athlete didn't drop any names, fans believed that she was talking about MyKayla as she previously shaded the retired gymnast on Instagram.

In response to Simone's tweet, fans were quick to troll MyKayla. "jealousy is a bad look on her," one person wrote in the replies. "The trash usually takes itself out," another noted. Someone else chimed in, "Put the L in MyKayla."

Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles confirmed in her post that the person blocking Simone was indeed MyKayla. The gymnast, who is among U.S. women's gymnastic team members alongside Simone, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey, shared a picture of MyKayla's blank Instagram page when it was opened from Simone's account. "When she blocks Simone," Jordan wrote over the snap.

The feud between MyKayla and the current U.S. women's gymnastic team started after the former criticized them in a now-deleted comment. "Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic," MyKayla wrote earlier this month.

Following the backlash, MyKayla clarified her comment on Instagram. "It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or take away from their hard work," the former gymnast, who retired after winning a silver medal on the vault at the Tokyo Olympics, said on July 6. "Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you."

Recently, Simone appeared to fire back at MyKayla in a shady Instagram post after her team won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Alongside a carousel of photos of herself and teammates celebrating the victory, Simone wrote in the caption. "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."