 
Christina Hall Teases Ex Ant Anstead May Replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
Making use of her social media page, the famous television personality shares her response to an Instagram user asking if her former husband Ant will replace Josh on the series.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall, formerly known as Christina Anstead and Christina El Moussa, recently made headlines after joking about reuniting with her former husband, Ant Anstead, amid her contentious divorce from Josh Hall. On her Instagram account, she expressed enthusiasm about replacing Josh with Ant on her upcoming HGTV show titled "The Flip Off".

HGTV initially announced that Christina, Josh, Tarek El Moussa as well as Heather Rae Young El Moussa would be starring together on "The Flip Off", but it was later revealed that the series would proceed without Josh. Christina filed for divorce from Josh earlier this month after three years of marriage, alleging that he took money from her business account.

Christina accused Josh of stealing over $35,000 from her, while Josh has requested spousal support and rights to projects they worked on together. In her response, Christina denied Josh's request for financial assistance, arguing that he has sufficient assets of his own.

Following her divorce filing, Christina has followed Ant Anstead on Instagram, suggesting an improvement in their relationship after a previous custody battle. However, Ant has not reacted to her comment and currently does not follow her back.

Christina Hall Apparently Shades Ex Josh With Song 'Gold Digger' Amid Divorce

Christina Hall's Relationship With Now-Estranged Husband Josh Leaves His Ex-Wife 'Blindsided'

Christina Hall Denies Blindsiding Estranged Husband, Refutes His Financial Contribution

Christina Hall Accuses Estranged Husband Josh of Financial Misconduct Amid Divorce

Christina Hall Teases Ex Ant Anstead May Replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Francis Ford Coppola's Alleged Misbehavior on 'Megalopolis' Set Disputed by Extra
  • Aug 01, 2024

Top 7 Safe Cleaning Products for Laminate Floors
  • Aug 01, 2024

Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom
  • Aug 01, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Embraces Entertainment Industry Roles
  • Aug 01, 2024

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud
  • Aug 01, 2024

