Peacock Abandons 'Battlestar Galactica' Reboot, Studio to Shop Project to Other Platforms

NBCUniversal TV

The highly anticipated 'Battlestar Galactica' reboot, originally set to stream on Peacock, has been shelved as it will now be shopped to other platforms by NBCUniversal's UCP.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Peacock has scrapped its plans to produce the "Battlestar Galactica" reboot, first announced in 2019. Despite years of development, the series never received a green light.

Originally developed as a new story inspired by Ron D. Moore's 2004 series, the reboot underwent a writer change in the past year, with Derek Simonds coming on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Simonds' version of the project will now be offered to other streaming platforms by UCP, part of Universal Studio Group. The series is executive produced by Simonds, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp.

Sam Esmail, known for creating "Mr. Robot", has been a fervent advocate for the "Battlestar Galactica" reboot. Despite the setback at Peacock, Esmail expressed optimism about the project's future.

The original "Battlestar Galactica", created by Glen A. Larson and starring Richard Hatch, Dirk Benedict, and Lorne Greene, aired on ABC for one season in 1978-1979. It spawned several sequels, books, comics, and games.

UCP previously produced Ron Moore's 2003 "Battlestar Galactica" reboot, which starred Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Katee Sackoff. The series ran for four seasons and spawned the prequel Caprica.

The fate of the "Battlestar Galactica" reboot remains uncertain, but UCP will continue to explore options for bringing the project to life on another platform.