 
Matt Damon's 'The Instigators' Premiere Becomes a Rare Family Affair
The actor attends the premiere of his new film, 'The Instigators', at the Lincoln Center in New York City with his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four daughters.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Wednesday, 53-year-old Matt Damon graced the red carpet of his Apple TV+ film, "The Instigators", at the Lincoln Center in New York City, accompanied by his family. The actor looked Dapper in a khaki suit, white T-shirt, and white shoes.

While the premiere celebrated his action comedy, the spotlight was stolen by the women in his entourage: his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four daughters. Luciana turned heads in a white dress and black heels, while their daughters, Isabella (18), Gia (16), Stella (13), and Alexia (24), were equally stunning.

Matt Damon is also a stepfather to Luciana's daughter, Alexia, whom he met when she was 4 years old. Alexia is from a previous relationship.

At the premiere, Damon spoke about the joys of fatherhood. "Time flies so fast," he said, reflecting on the growth of his daughters. "It happens slowly and then suddenly it's like a beautiful blur."

"The Instigators" follows Rory (Damon), a struggling father, and Cobby (Casey Affleck), an ex-con, who team up to rob a corrupt politician. However, their heist goes awry, and they find themselves on the run from the law.

Joining Damon and Affleck in the film are Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman. NFL legend Rob Gronkowski also makes a cameo appearance.

