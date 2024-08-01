Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles' Diabetes Diagnosis in Heartbreaking, Yet Hopeful Post

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

A few days after posting a photo of her son Miles with monitor on his arm, the cookbook author shares that the 6-year-old has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen's world is forever turned after learning of her son's diabetes diagnosis. The wife of John Legend has opened up about learning "a new world" after their son Miles was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The mother of four came clean about her son's diagnosis in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, July 31, a few days after she shared a photo of Miles with monitor on his arm. "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago - Luna, Miles and I celebrating [Simone Biles] and team USA," she wrote alongside the photo in question.

She continued, "Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible."

Seeing the silver linings amid the situation, she shared, "I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. I know. Things could be so much worse!! ... And we are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, king, huge-hearted specialist."

The former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host then revealed how they found out about Miles' condition. "A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it, as they went to the same camp and well, it happens!" she recounted.

The 38-year-old continued, "But the doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 - going to the hospital for something completely different."

"After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1," the model said. "Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly."

"This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone," she once again expressed her gratitude for her fans' supportive messages.

Chrissy said she and John have been relying on the book "Year One with Type One" to help Miles with his diagnosis. "John and I read it to Miles last night and I burst into tears at this page and had to leave the room so he couldn't see me sobbing," she admitted. "He loves this book so, so much already."

The cookbook author concluded the lengthy message, "Anyhow, you are not alone either! And we promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already." She also shared a page of the book that got her really emotional.

According to the Mayo Clinic, type 1 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas makes little or no insulin. There is no cure for type 1 diabetes, but it can be managed with insulin shots, diet and careful monitoring.