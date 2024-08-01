 
Chris Evans Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Photo of His 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo
20th Century Fox
Movie

The 'Captain America' star has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his return as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the recently released film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans, who previously portrayed Storm in the early 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies, donned the character's iconic suit once again for a secret cameo in the new film. In a post shared to Instagram, Evans expressed his gratitude to co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

Evans thanked them for allowing him to be a part of the project. "Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart," he wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Before his stint as Captain America in the MCU, Evans played Johnny Storm in the first two "Fantastic Four" films. In "Deadpool & Wolverine", the titular heroes encounter Storm in the Void wasteland, initially mistaking him for the first Avenger. However, to their surprise, he reveals his true identity as the Human Torch before soaring into the sky.

Evans noted that the filming process was relatively easy, with the costume being slightly improved from his previous appearances. He commended the production team for their efficiency and relaxed approach towards the character's appearance.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now showing in theaters.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Tom Holland's Brother's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo Shocks Ryan Reynolds

Tom Holland's Brother's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo Shocks Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Record-Breaking Opening at Box Office

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Record-Breaking Opening at Box Office

Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

Jennifer Garner Appears to Joke About Ben Affleck Divorce in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner Appears to Joke About Ben Affleck Divorce in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Latest News
Christina Hall Teases Ex Ant Anstead May Replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Christina Hall Teases Ex Ant Anstead May Replace Josh on 'The Flip Off'

Francis Ford Coppola's Alleged Misbehavior on 'Megalopolis' Set Disputed by Extra
  • Aug 01, 2024

Francis Ford Coppola's Alleged Misbehavior on 'Megalopolis' Set Disputed by Extra

Top 7 Safe Cleaning Products for Laminate Floors
  • Aug 01, 2024

Top 7 Safe Cleaning Products for Laminate Floors

Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom
  • Aug 01, 2024

Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Embraces Entertainment Industry Roles
  • Aug 01, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Embraces Entertainment Industry Roles

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud
  • Aug 01, 2024

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud