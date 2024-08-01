Chris Evans Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Photo of His 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

20th Century Fox Movie

The 'Captain America' star has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his return as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in the recently released film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans, who previously portrayed Storm in the early 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies, donned the character's iconic suit once again for a secret cameo in the new film. In a post shared to Instagram, Evans expressed his gratitude to co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

Evans thanked them for allowing him to be a part of the project. "Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart," he wrote.

Before his stint as Captain America in the MCU, Evans played Johnny Storm in the first two "Fantastic Four" films. In "Deadpool & Wolverine", the titular heroes encounter Storm in the Void wasteland, initially mistaking him for the first Avenger. However, to their surprise, he reveals his true identity as the Human Torch before soaring into the sky.

Evans noted that the filming process was relatively easy, with the costume being slightly improved from his previous appearances. He commended the production team for their efficiency and relaxed approach towards the character's appearance.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now showing in theaters.