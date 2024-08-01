'Squid Game' Announces Season 2 Release Date and Final Season Plans

Netflix TV

The Netflix biggest series ever is returning for its highly anticipated second season on December 26 and will conclude with a third and final season in 2025.

AceShowbiz - Nearly three years after its worldwide success, "Squid Game" has finally revealed its return date and plans for its concluding season. The streaming giant Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated second season will premiere on December 26, marking a much shorter wait than fans anticipated.

In addition, Netflix unveiled that the third and final season of "Squid Game" will arrive in 2025, bringing the gripping story to its end. The first season, which launched in mid-September 2021, became an instant global sensation and Netflix's most popular show in its history.

In a letter to fans, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his excitement for the show's return. "I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for season 2 and share the news of season 3, the final season," he wrote. He added that he was eager for fans to witness the continuation of the story.

The second season of "Squid Game" will feature the return of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of season 1. He will face off against the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) once more, as the rivalry between their two worlds intensifies.

Joining Lee and Byung-hun in the cast for season 2 are Gong Yoo as The Recruiter, Wi Ha-joon as Detective Hwang Jun-ho, and a host of new additions, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-uk.

Hwang teased what's to come in season 3, hinting at Gi-hun's determination to exact revenge and Front Man's formidable presence. He promised to deliver another thrilling ride for fans, saying, "We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come."

The announcement of "Squid Game" release dates has sparked excitement among fans worldwide, who eagerly await the return of the gripping survival drama. Until then, fans can rewatch Season 1 on Netflix or catch up with the reality competition series "Squid Game: The Challenge".