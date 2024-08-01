Pete Davidson Seeks Mental Health Treatment by Checking Himself Into Facility

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

That was not Pete checked himself into rehab. In a December 2019 episode of "SNL", he said he was "going on a little vacation" for the holidays before hinting at a stay in a facility.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson has admitted himself to a mental health facility. The "Saturday Night Live" alum is seeking help after a string of more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the United States.

Revealing the news was PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 31. A source told the publication that mental health has "always been a priority" for the stand-up comedian, who has been open about his sobriety journey.

While staying busy with work this year, the source claimed Pete has been focusing on his sobriety. His friends and family are very proud of him for that.

Back in June, Pete checked himself in a Pennsylvania facility after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. According to Page Six, the location is the same facility where his close pal John Mulaney sought help for drink and drug issues.

"Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what’s happening," a friend said. Meanwhile, a different source claimed to PEOPLE that he "should be getting out pretty soon."

"You know, the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," the former fiance of Ariana Grande shared. "And you have roommates but it still costs like a hundred grand."