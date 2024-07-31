Maren Morris Shows Off 'Queer Since Birth' T-Shirt After Coming Out

Instagram Celebrity

Grammy winner Maren Morris isn't just sharing new music; she's sharing her authentic self with the world, rocking pride gear and leaning into a new chapter of life.

AceShowbiz - Grammy winner Maren Morris is wearing her heart on her sleeve, quite literally. Nearly two months after revealing she identifies as bisexual, the 34-year-old singer expressed her pride by sporting a black "Queer Since Birth" shirt in a selfie shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30.

The shirt, designed with a red and gold circle reminiscent of a beer logo and decorated with stars and a soaring eagle, made a bold statement that her fans celebrated. Currently in the midst of her RSVP Redux Tour, Morris shared the photograph alongside a video of her crew watching the women's gymnastics team final where Team USA clinched gold.

Maren Morris embraces her queerness

Taking advantage of some downtime, she also filmed a TikTok video featuring her new track "push me over" from her upcoming 5-song EP, "Intermission", which sees her playfully attempting to dance.

"The team asking you to create a dance trend and then you remember you can't dance," Morris humorously captioned the clip. Her outfit, completed with light-wash jeans and blue sneakers, was a hit among fans.

The "My Church" musician announced her bisexuality during the first days of LGBTQ+ Pride Month on June 9 in an Instagram post. She proudly wrote, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride [rainbow emoji]," next to photos from her RSVP Redux Tour stop in Phoenix, which included images of herself holding the Pride flag.

This public acknowledgment was met with widespread support, further solidifying her as a role model in the LGBTQ+ community. Morris' new EP, "Intermission", set to be released on Friday, comes on the heels of significant personal changes, including her finalized divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd in January after five years of marriage. The ex-couple shares custody of their 4-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.

Speaking about her latest project in an Instagram video, Morris teased, "there's more to come" and reflected on this new phase in her life. "It's a break in the act, and for me, it's definitely an act break and new chapter of my life, and I'm so ready to see what's on the other page. I just am so proud of this music. It wasn't easy to write because I'm going through a lot, and this is the diary of that," she said.