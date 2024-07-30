Snoop Dogg Breaks Silence After Sparking Satanic Rumors With Alleged Baphomet Necklace

Instagram Celebrity

After sporting an alleged satanic necklace at the Olympics in Paris, the 'Sensual Seduction' rapper shuts down the rumors, insisting that it 'represents peace and love.'

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is not letting social media users spread false information about him. After sparking satanic rumors with an alleged baphomet necklace, the "Sensual Seduction" rapper broke his silence on the matter.

On Monday, July 29, the 52-year-old hip-hop artist/actor gave his response to speculations suggesting that he wore a satanic necklace at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Making use of his Instagram page, he uploaded a video to shut down the claims.

In the short footage, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, offered his followers a close-up look at his gold chain necklace that came with a sparkling big goat pendant on its end. He said, "I don't know what y'all thought this was but this the GOAT."

Snoop went on to explain, "I had this made because somebody told me I was the GOAT. So I wanted to make me a GOAT chain. All the other s**t that y'all talking about, I don't know what y'all talking about." He went on to stress, "But this is the GOAT. Greatest of all time."

The "Day Shift" actor further elaborated about the details on the necklace. He shared that the pendant came "with a blue diamond on its head." He reiterated, "GOAT. GOAT," before calling the rumors "bulls**t." He additionally said, "Dogg is the GOAT, represents peace and love around the whole globe."

In the footage, Snoop was listening to GloRilla's song titled "Yeah Glo!". At one point, he was smiling from ear-to-ear while rapping, "Get 'em Glo." He then continued, "So now y'all know the truth. It's a GOAT," adding, "Leave me the f**k alone. I'm out here having fun in peace."

The post came after it was reported that "Snoop Dogg [was] wearing a necklace with Baphomet at the Olympics." In response, one social media user assumed, "Hollywood is saturated with Satanists." In contrast, another came to his defense, "Man that's just a goat he is saying he the goat."