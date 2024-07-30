Megan Thee Stallion to Support Kamala Harris With 'Special Performance' During Rally in Atlanta

Instagram Music

In a blend of pop culture and politics, the 'Girls in the Hood' raptress is set to join the Vice President in Atlanta, bringing new energy to the politician's presidential campaign.

AceShowbiz - The political arena is getting a hot new addition as Megan Thee Stallion joins Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Atlanta this Tuesday, July 30. The rap superstar will perform a "special performance" to support Harris's campaign, marking a significant moment in Harris's journey toward becoming the first female president of the United States.

This collaboration comes on the heels of President Joe Biden stepping aside from the presidential race and endorsing Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee. Celebrities have rallied behind Harris, with endorsements from figures like Cardi B, Lizzo and Lil Nas X. Harris acknowledged Biden's support by stating, "On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Megan Thee Stallion announced her participation on Instagram with a vibrant post saying, "ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW," setting the time for her appearance at 7:30 P.M. ET. The Houston-born rapper's involvement highlights the campaign's strategy to engage younger voters, particularly through social media and viral content. This isn't the first collaboration for Megan and Harris, as the rapper visited the vice president's mansion during a Women's History Month event in mid-March.

Harris's campaign has actively embraced platforms like TikTok to connect with Gen Z and millennial voters. Recently, Harris teamed up with NSYNC's Lance Bass in a viral TikTok clip that humorously took a jab at former President Donald Trump. The deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, emphasized the importance of reaching out to voters wherever they are, including vibrant social media landscapes.