Travis Barker Sells Boarding Pass from Triumphant Post-Crash Flight for $8,000

The Blink-182 drummer's historic boarding pass from his recent trip to Australia is available for purchase, symbolizing his remarkable journey of overcoming a near-fatal plane crash and facing his fears.

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, is offering fans a unique collectible: his boarding pass from his recent flight to Australia. This document, along with other memorabilia from his 2023 World Tour and recording of his latest album, is now available for purchase on the Trophy website, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the non-profit Lost But Not Forgotten.

For Barker's ardent fans, the boarding pass represents a profound milestone. In 2008, he survived a tragic plane crash that killed four people and left him unable to fly for 13 years.

On the boarding pass he used for his February 2024 Qantas Airlines flight from Sydney to Perth, Barker left a poignant message: "I know I got angels watching over me." He also drew a cross in the bottom center and highlighted both the date February 7 and the seat number 7, believed by many to be an "angel number."

Barker credits his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for helping him overcome his fear of flying. "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us," he said.

Despite the anxiety and trauma it stirs up, Barker refuses to let his past control his future. "I don't like being afraid," he said. "I don't like things from my past controlling my future."

Through his courageous flight, Barker's boarding pass serves as a testament to his resilience and the power of love. It represents a rare opportunity for fans to own a piece of memorabilia that holds immense personal and historical significance.