 
Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson Have 'SATC' Reunion in Paris
Instagram
Celebrity

The beloved co-stars from the 'SATC' franchise reunite during the 2024 Olympics, sparking speculation about a potential cameo by Hudson's character in the upcoming season of 'And Just Like That…'

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson delighted fans with a heartwarming reunion in Paris, where they posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Hudson, who played Carrie's assistant Louise in the 2008 "Sex and the City" movie, shared the memorable moment on Instagram, exclaiming, "Look who I ran into in Paris!! Carrie and Louise reunited at last!"

Hudson's character, Louise, played a pivotal role in Carrie's life, providing support and guidance as she navigated heartbreak and the challenges of city life. Since then, Hudson has achieved tremendous success, winning an Oscar for her performance in "Dreamgirls" and becoming an EGOT winner.

The reunion has sparked speculation that Louise could make a cameo appearance in the upcoming season 3 of "And Just Like That…", the continuation of the beloved franchise on Max. Parker previously expressed her admiration for Hudson's performance, stating that she brought a "maternal quality" and a reminder of Carrie's youthful optimism to the role.

  Editors' Pick

Hudson has also expressed interest in reviving Louise on "AJLT". In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," she said, "I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!"

The reunion in Paris has been met with enthusiasm by fans, who hope to see Louise return to the fold and share more adventures with Carrie and her friends. The possibility of a cameo appearance in "And Just Like That..." has created even more excitement for the upcoming season.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Rekindle Love on Set of 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Rekindle Love on Set of 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker Draws Mixed Comments on Strawberry Shortcake Hat in New Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker Draws Mixed Comments on Strawberry Shortcake Hat in New Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker Skipped Dinner at Met Gala Due to Structured Gown

Sarah Jessica Parker Skipped Dinner at Met Gala Due to Structured Gown

Sarah Jessica Parker Allows Daughters to Eat Sugar as Much as They Want

Sarah Jessica Parker Allows Daughters to Eat Sugar as Much as They Want

Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Turn Down 2025 Oscar Hosting Gig
  • Jul 30, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Turn Down 2025 Oscar Hosting Gig

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Hospitalized for Head Injury After E-Bike Accident
  • Jul 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Hospitalized for Head Injury After E-Bike Accident

Mariah Carey and Kids All Smiles During Meet-Up With Olivia Rodrigo
  • Jul 30, 2024

Mariah Carey and Kids All Smiles During Meet-Up With Olivia Rodrigo

The Nutritional Value of Legumes for Vegetarians: Essential Benefits Explored in Legumes
  • Jul 30, 2024

The Nutritional Value of Legumes for Vegetarians: Essential Benefits Explored in Legumes

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Jenn Tran's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up to Shake Things Up
  • Jul 30, 2024

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Jenn Tran's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up to Shake Things Up

Top 10 Effective Team Communication Strategies for Success in Team Communication
  • Jul 30, 2024

Top 10 Effective Team Communication Strategies for Success in Team Communication