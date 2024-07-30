 
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Live Debut of Songs at 'Eras Tour' Show in Munich
The 34-year-old superstar's 'Eras Tour' stops in Munich for two unforgettable nights, featuring live debuts of several tracks as well as a minor piano mishap.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 27 and 28, Taylor Swift took the stage at Munich's Olympiastadion for the final stop of her "Eras Tour"'s German leg. The 34-year-old superstar treated fans to a memorable performance, including the live debut of several songs.

During the secret songs segment, Swift surprised the audience with a medley of her duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn Malik, "The Tortured Poets Department"'s "imgonnagetyouback" and Fearless' "Don't You".

Before switching to the piano, Swift flubbed the opening notes of "Ivy" during another secret songs medley, but she quickly recovered and joked about it with the crowd. She went on to perform a mashup of "Ivy" and "Call It What You Want".

Swift also reflected on the creation of her album "Folklore" during the tour stop in Hamburg, revealing that she did her own hair, makeup, and styling for the album's photoshoot.

In a heartwarming moment, Swift acknowledged her friendship with Flavor Flav and shouted out the "King Swiftie." She also treated fans to the live debut of "Run" from the vault tracks of "Red (Taylor's Version)".

After her Munich shows, Swift will continue her European leg of the "Eras Tour" with stops in Austria and Poland before concluding with a five-night stint in London. Despite the minor piano mishap in Munich, Swift's "Eras Tour" continues to deliver unforgettable performances that have left fans thrilled and wanting more.

