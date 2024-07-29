MCU Accused of Cash Grab for Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Movie

The actor's transformation from Iron Man to the notorious villain Doctor Doom represents a monumental shift in the MCU narrative, a twist fans could have never anticipated.

AceShowbiz - Marvel Cinematic Universe fans weren't pleased to learn of Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom. Many social media users expressed their disappointment on X, formerly Twitter, after it was confirmed that the "Iron Man" star will return as the notorious villain.

"i don't even have words but the way the mcu has completely reduced itself to cashgrabs and nostalgia with no sense of creativity has to be studied," one user lamented. "tears in my eyes. we are never getting a good adaptation of the best comic book villain ever," another argued.

"I get it's multiversity and blah blah blah, but Iron Man being Doctor Doom means absolutely nothing to the MCU as we know it and does nothing for the character Doctor Doom," a third pointed out. "It's just to sell tickets. It's boring, disrecptful to my fave, and doesn't make sense. Next."

Downey Jr.'s casting was unveiled at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con during Marvel's celebrated Hall H panel. The actor, fresh off his Oscar win for "Oppenheimer," unmasked himself amidst a group of people in Doom costumes on stage, delivering the line, "New mask, same task," to the roaring crowd.

Both upcoming Avengers movies, "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars", will feature Downey as Doctor Doom. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movies promise to be pivotal entries in the Multiverse Saga. Stephen McFeely, returning without his previous writing partner Christopher Markus, will pen the scripts for these highly-anticipated blockbusters.

Known as the Fantastic Four's villain in the comic books, Doctor Doom is also expected to make a cameo in the Marvel's First Family reboot which will launch with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is due June 2025.