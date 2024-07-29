Lady GaGa Introduces Michael Polansky as Her 'Fiance' to Prime Minister of France

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa is set to marry Michael Polansky. The "Shallow" hitmaker confirmed her engagement to the tech investor when speaking to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28, the megastar could be heard introducing her entrepreneur partner as "my fiance" as the trio spectated a swimming event together. "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking," read the caption of the post.

Polansky's face wasn't shown in the clip, but photos snapped from the Olympic Games saw him sporting the same black baseball cap with white lettering. GaGa, for her part, wore a Team USA jacket and black sunglasses with her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a simple ponytail.

It remains unclear when Polansky popped the big question. GaGa, however, sparked engagement rumors back in April when she was spotted in West Hollywood rocking a giant diamond on her left ring finger.

The duo has been romantically linked since 2019 and subsequently quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The couple made their romantic relationship Instagram official that year, a few weeks after being spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

In March 2023, it was reported that the "A Star Is Born" actress and the businessman called it quits. However, they appeared to have reconciled as they were seen hanging out together in public several months later.

The engagement news arrived just days after sources informed RadarOnline.com that GaGa's friends don't like Polansky for allegedly being a "control freak." A source close to the pop diva claimed, "Behind the scenes, GaGa has become a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time."