 
DreamDoll Shows Love to Supportive Fans After Declaring She Wants Her Natural Body Back
When sitting down with Zeze Millz, the 32-year-old female rapper said she initially felt pressured to get a BBL and now wants to transition back to her natural body.

  • Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - DreamDoll couldn't be more grateful to have supportive fans. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the "Splish Splash" raptress showed love to her online devotees who support her in getting her natural body back.

"I'm an advocate for DREAMDOLL. Sharing my growth with my audience. You can do with your life whatever you want. Please allow me to do what I want with mine," the 32-year-old wrote on Friday, July 27. "#LOGOFF out now. Be blessed!"

In a follow-up post, Dream Doll penned, "Your option may be different. And thank GOD for that. Thank God for all our differences and the ability to have your own opinion and identity. Because what a boring world this would be if we were all the same." She added, "I'm not an advocate for surgery or for not getting surgery."

"Shout out to the people who hit me in my DMs and comments offering support, empathy, and understanding. You are truly the courageous ones," the femcee continued. "Thank you for understanding me and seeing that this is my truth—my opinion, based on my experience. Yours may be different."

When sitting down with Zeze Millz, DreamDoll said she initially felt pressured to get a BBL and now wants to transition back to her natural body. "I went and got surgery, and I'm wanting to transition back to my natural body," the artist, born Tabitha Robinson, stated. "Yea, natural bodies and more slim thick is what's in right now."

Other female rappers to weigh in on the plastic surgery trend included Latto (Mulatto). "I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody. Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls… BBL girls are winning. Do what works for you and mind your own business. Make your own decisions based on what you want to do, not what other people are telling you to do," she declared.

