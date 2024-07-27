Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

Max TV

A fire in the building hosting the San Diego Comic-Con installation at Bloom Nightclub for HBO's series forced the evacuation of the venue on Friday evening, July 26.

AceShowbiz - A fire broke out at HBO's Comic-Con installation themed after "The Penguin" 's Iceberg Lounge, causing the building (Bloom Nightclub) to be evacuated. Witnesses reported seeing multiple fire trucks and police vehicles at the scene, along with at least four fire engines.

The fire reportedly began in a Brazilian steakhouse that shared the building with the HBO installation. As of 8:30 P.M. local time, there were no reported injuries.

The Iceberg Lounge installation was part of a larger campaign for "The Penguin" at Comic-Con, which included a new trailer debut and various promotional activations around the city.

The multi-level installation offered an immersive experience, recreating the iconic Iceberg Lounge from the 2022 film "The Batman" and the upcoming HBO series. Guests were treated to special effects, haptic technology, and exclusive content.

Prior to the incident, HBO had expressed excitement about introducing the series to fans at Comic-Con. "With our in-world activations, fans will have the chance to engross themselves in the underground world of Oz Cobbs's Gotham," said Pia Barlow, executive vice president of originals marketing for HBO and Max.

Authorities are currently ventilating the building, and no injuries have been reported. HBO representatives have not yet commented on the incident.