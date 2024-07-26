Blake Lively Reacts to Taylor Swift's Cheeky Comment on Husband Ryan Reynolds

AP Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Anti-Hero' singer supports the actor and Hugh Jackman's new film 'Deadpool and Wolverine' with a hilarious Instagram message.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively has responded to her best friend Taylor Swift's cheeky comments on her husband Ryan Reynold. On Thursday, July 25, Blake posted on Instagram Stories appreciating the pop star calling the actor her "Godkids' sperm donor."

The "Gossip Girl" alum thanked her best friend for "honoring my guy(s)." She added, "I couldn't have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour."

Swift previously encouraged her fans to show their support for her "godkids' sperm donor," Ryan Reynolds, this weekend. On Thursday, the pop star took to social media to urge her 283 million followers to flock to theaters to see Reynold's "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie, which comes out on Friday.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film," Swift wrote under a photo of herself with Reynolds, BFF Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

Swift, 34, described the new film as a "joy portal," a "wild escape from reality" and "an abs sandwich." She added a link for fans to buy tickets if they "like things that are unspeakably awesome."

"Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" she hilariously concluded, referencing Reynolds' character in the film.

Reynolds was quick to repost Swift's promo, writing, "Omg, this may have just killed @hughjackman." Jackman responded on his own Instagram Story, "I [heart emoji] TS."

Swift is godmother to Reynolds' four kids with wife Blake Lively. The "Free Guy" star was quick to repost Swift's promo, writing, "Omg, this may have just killed @hughjackman. The "Fortnight" singer added a link for fans to buy tickets if they "like things that are unspeakably awesome."

The singer is godmother to Reynolds' four kids with wife Blake Lively. The "Red Notice" actor wed Lively in 2012 and they share four kids, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and 1-year-old Olin. Although Swift is godmother to their children, Reynolds recently joked that they couldn't afford the billionaire's babysitting fees.

The singer has been best friends with the "Gossip Girl" star for nearly a decade. "The cost of that is … I believe the accountant said, 'Cost-prohibitive,' " Reynolds, 47, said during an interview with E! News. "But I think what he meant was, 'Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I'm-no-longer-you're-accountant.' "

The "Cruel Summer" singer's friendship with Lively blossomed in 2015, and they have since become like family. Swift has famously taken inspiration from the couple's three eldest kids in her music, name-dropping each of them in her 2020 track "Betty".

Despite being close friends with Swift, Reynolds recently joked that they couldn't afford her babysitting fees. In fact, the singer gave a sweet shout-out to the girls while introducing her "Folklore" album at her "Eras Tour" stop in Spain with the family in attendance. "I have to say that on 'Folklore', some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," Swift said before giggling.

Although the pair didn't announce the name of their youngest until earlier this week, the "Proposal" star previously said they were waiting for Swift to make the big reveal in a song. "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is," Reynolds joked on "Today" in May. "And I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Swift has grown closer to Hugh Jackman over the last couple of years due to the "Wolverine" star's friendship with Reynolds.