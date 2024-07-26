Comic-Con 2024: 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Surprises With Secret Screening

20th Century Fox Movie

The stars of the upcoming Marvel movie, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, surprise attendees at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H with a secret screening of the film.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - San Diego Comic-Con attendees experienced the ultimate fangasm Thursday night, July 25 when they were surprised with a secret screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine". The movie's stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, electrified Hall H with their presence and an unexpected showing of what is poised to be the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever.

The anticipation was palpable as fans clutching raunchy Wolverine-themed popcorn buckets filled the cavernous room, following Marvel's unconventional lottery ticket system to ensure fairness and prevent endless lines. "We've been all around the world with this movie, but the icing on the cake is right here, right now," Jackman told the crowd to roaring applause.

This event marks a full-circle moment for Reynolds, who reminisced about bringing the first "Deadpool" footage to Hall H in 2015 and hearing the crowd chant for an encore showing. Jackman, still glowing from his return as Wolverine after officially retiring the role in 2017's "Logan", shared an amusing backstage story, emphasizing his enthusiasm for this unlikely and monumental reunion brought to the screen by Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Levy's vision for the movie ensures it is accessible to both hardcore fans and newcomers alike, a necessity in today's era of "superhero fatigue." The director stated, "This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research." This approach seems to resonate well, as positive reviews and fan enthusiasm suggest "Deadpool & Wolverine" will not only meet but potentially exceed its robust $160 million opening weekend projection, potentially hitting $200 million.

The impact of this screening extends beyond box office numbers. With everyone in the room feeling the excitement and even Taylor Swift calling the film a "joy portal," "Deadpool & Wolverine" has the potential to reinvigorate a genre that some critics claim is suffering from oversaturation. This surprise San Diego Comic-Con showing has lit the fuse for what is sure to be an explosive opening weekend and has possibly revived the festive tradition of premiering Marvel films at this iconic event.

As Reynolds, Jackman and Levy concluded their part on stage, their rallying cry echoed through Hall H, "Let's f**king go!" This sentiment not only captured the energy of the moment but also set the tone for the weekend as fans eagerly awaited the film's nationwide release.