Prince Harry Blames Tabloid Lawsuits for Heightened Tensions With Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex claims his legal battles against several British tabloids have exacerbated tensions within the royal family, leading to a rift between him and his relatives.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has revealed that the royal family's reluctance to take action against Britain's tabloid media has been a "central piece" of his estrangement from Prince William and King Charles. Harry has been pursuing legal battles against several tabloids for years, alleging phone hacking and other privacy violations. The press has often targeted the royal family, and Harry hoped to have his family's support in stopping their harmful practices. However, the family has not joined him in this fight, causing further division.

The ongoing rift has been exacerbated by the press's coverage of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Issues of race played a role, with allegations that the tabloids questioned Archie's skin color before his birth. Meghan expressed concerns about her son's safety and the possibility of him not receiving the same privileges as other royal grandchildren. The press has played up these issues, contributing to the chaos and disagreement within the family.

Harry has been determined to hold the tabloids accountable, and in December 2023, he won a case against the Daily Mirror's publishers, which were found to have engaged in widespread phone hacking. Harry's victory has served to vindicate his claims of being targeted by the press. Despite his success, Harry's legal battles have further strained his relationship with his family, as they have refused to support his efforts.

Harry has also invoked the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, as someone who was both "hacked" and "paranoiac." He believes that her experience has motivated his own Crusade against the media, and he is determined to continue his fight for justice and accountability.