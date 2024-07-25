Chris Brown and Yella Beezy Slapped With New Lawsuit by Security Guard Over Recent Backstage Brawl

Instagram Music

In the legal docs filed on Wednesday, July 24, Frederick R. Overpeck claimed he was working as a security guard at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on July 20, especially for the backstage meet-and-greet.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and Yella Beezy have yet to respond the $50 million lawsuit over the backstage brawl, and now they're facing another one. It was unveiled that a security guard is suing the R&B crooner and the Dallas rapper who was allegedly injured while breaking up the fight.

In the legal docs filed on Wednesday, July 24, Frederick R. Overpeck claimed he was working as a security guard at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on July 20, especially for the backstage meet-and-greet. According to the suit obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Frederick backed up claims of four men suing the musicians, in which they said CB of told his crew to "f**k them up."

The plaintiff said he witnessed a 300-lb henchman squash one of the guys like a bug and when he tried to step in, CB's entourage came to attack him. The 58-year-old father with 2 jobs revealed that the incident left him with cracked vertebrae in his neck, and a severely injured hip. He's seeking for no less than $15 million in damages.

The first lawsuit was filed by Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell, who attended the second night of CB's "11:11 Tour" at Dickies Arena. Once the show was over, they, along with around 40 women, were reportedly invited backstage to CB's VIP area.

It reportedly took CB 30 minutes to finally show up in the VIP area. Thus, the plaintiffs decided to leave as they were tired of waiting. Bush, however, congratulated the "Under the Influence" hitmaker once he met him.

While CB allegedly responded well to Bush's greeting, someone from the singer's entourage yelled to him, "Man, you don't remember you two were beefing?" CB then allegedly told his crew to attack Bush.

Bush additionally claimed he was surrounded by 7-10 members of CB's crew, who punched and kicked him. He also said an entourage member known as Hood Boss threw a chair at his head. U.K. rapper Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Live Nation Marketing, Inc. are also named as defendants.