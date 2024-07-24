 
Taylor Swift Defies the Rain, Performs in Soaking-Wet Hamburg
Despite torrential rain, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker delivers an unforgettable performance on Night 1 of her 'Eras Tour' in Hamburg, Germany, treating fans to a mashup of 'Teardrops on My Guitar' and 'The Last Time'.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday evening, July 23, Taylor Swift took the stage at Volksparkstadion amidst pouring rain, showcasing her resilience and unwavering dedication to her fans. Photos and videos captured the singer drenched in water as she sang, danced, and interacted with the 50,000 attendees.

Despite the inclement weather, Swift refused to cancel or postpone the show. She even added a fitting touch to the evening by performing "Teardrops on My Guitar" from her self-titled debut album. The song choice resonated with the torrential rain, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the setlist.

Swift's ingenuity extended to her piano set, where she blended "We Were Happy" from Fearless with "Happiness" from "Evermore". Her recent tour has featured a series of creative mashups, including a "Murder Mashup" and a "Diss Track Mashup" at previous shows.

In a testament to her relationship with Travis Kelce, Swift performed a mashup of "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)", "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed" during her Amsterdam concert. The trio of songs held special significance for the couple, who has been dating for over a year.

Hamburg's heavy rain warning did not dampen the spirits of Swift or the crowd. Fans shared photos and videos of their enthusiastic participation in the downpour, waving hearts and dancing with the singer. By the time Swift reached the "Fearless" era of her set, her long hair was drenched, and the stage was dripping wet.

Swift's defiance of the rain and her unwavering commitment to delivering an unforgettable performance left an indelible mark on the Hamburg crowd. With nine more cities to go on her "Eras Tour", fans can eagerly anticipate further surprises and captivating moments.

